Wave Community Bank makes waves with new podcast series celebrating 25 years of financial empowerment

Sussex-based credit union launches ‘Making Waves’ to spotlight financial wellbeing and community impact

Wave Community Bank, a trusted credit union serving East Sussex, Brighton & Hove, Kent, Medway and Bexley, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the launch of Making Waves — a new podcast series shining a light on the organisation’s mission to promote financial wellbeing, ethical lending and community empowerment.

Available now on Spotify, the Making Waves series dives into real stories, challenges, and triumphs from across the communities Wave serves. Each episode offers insights into how Wave helps people build financial resilience, from tackling loan sharks and supporting NHS staff to promoting workplace savings and pensions advice.

In Episode 8, listeners meet Jason Smith, Wave’s Business Development Officer for East Sussex. Jason shares how Chorus — Wave’s innovative workplace savings and loans scheme — is helping employers support their teams through free, easy-to-set-up payroll savings. “It’s all about building partnerships that help people feel more in control of their money,” Jason explains. “When staff feel financially secure, everyone benefits — including businesses.”

Previous episodes have featured:

Tracy, aka “Money Tracy” , on how Wave supports frontline NHS workers with practical financial tools (Episode 7)

, on how Wave supports frontline NHS workers with practical financial tools (Episode 7) The Money and Pensions Service , exploring national efforts to improve financial wellbeing (Episode 6)

, exploring national efforts to improve financial wellbeing (Episode 6) The Illegal Money Lending Team , on how to spot and stop loan sharks (Episode 5)

, on how to spot and stop loan sharks (Episode 5) Practical tips on managing savings and loans through payroll (Episode 4)

A closer look at Wave’s ethical lending practices (Episode 3)

Why saving with Wave makes a difference (Episode 2)

A celebration of 25 years of service, inclusion and innovation in community banking (Episode 1)

The podcast is part of a wider celebration of Wave’s journey since its founding in 1999. As a not-for-profit credit union, Wave offers affordable loans, safe savings and a lifeline for many people turned away by traditional high street lenders. The organisation remains committed to breaking down financial barriers and supporting people to build better futures.

New episodes of Making Waves will be released weekly, with more stories to come from the people and partnerships behind Wave’s success.

🎧 Listen now on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4cmSDaIk4sShNCwJ7axLzZ or visit www.wavecb.org.uk to find out more.