West Sussex businesses face money laundering threat under Treasury plans

Local businesses in West Sussex could be exposed to greater risks of money laundering under new proposals being put forward by the UK government, warns the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans being considered in a new consultation issued by HM Treasury include using a single private company to police anti-money laundering (AML) rules for accountants and lawyers who work with businesses to protect them against financial crime.

Currently, accountants follow strict laws on money laundering. Their compliance with these regulations is checked and overseen by specialist professional body supervisors, ensuring businesses are protected from economic crime. The National Crime Agency estimates that the amount of money laundered in the UK could be between £36 billion and £90 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The relatively unknown consultation is considering proposals to consolidate AML supervision to just one body, potentially a single private company, to oversee all of the accountancy profession. AAT has warned that this could cause enormous disruption, expose businesses to money laundering risk, and weaken AML oversight across the country.

Association of Accounting Technicians

Adam Harper, Director of Professional Standards and Policy at AAT, warned: "AAT members and other accountants have to meet strict anti-money laundering regulations to ensure their clients are not at risk. Some of the government’s new proposals, including plans to create a private body to police money laundering rules for all professional services, could potentially open the floodgates to organised criminals seeking to launder money in the UK.

"The current system, whilst not perfect, ensures that each profession meets anti-money laundering rules which are tailored to their specific professions. Dramatically shifting to a new model, as set out in some of the Treasury's plans, could lose that specialist know-how and weaken the anti-money laundering system that is in place.