New travel store opens in Seaford

On Wednesday 12th September Experience It Now Travel opened their flagship store on Clinton Place in Seaford.

Mayor Linda Wallraven gave a short speech and declared the shop officially open by cutting the ribbon with many other local businesses in attendance.

This is the second store Experience It Now Travel have launched in the Seahaven area after the successful opening of a Newhaven branch in May this year, with a third due to open in Peacehaven, in November.

Managing Director Richard Light said, “our overall goal is to build a trusted independent travel brand in the area that local people will want to use over the larger brands, due to our personalised service and modern look.

Opening our store in Seaford is a key step in this strategy and we are thrilled to now be a part of such an exciting town.”