11 East Sussex places to enjoy in the sun this week, as chosen by Tripadvisor reviewers

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 12:01 BST
The weather is hotting up again and East Sussex has some of the most wonderful places in the world to enjoy a glorious summer day.

Here's 11 of the best as chosen by Tripadvisor reviewers. They are listed in no particular order.

See also:

22 Hastings and St Leonards restaurants that scooped the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024

29 Eastbourne restaurants that scooped the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024

Camber Sands

1. Camber Sands (24).JPG

Camber Sands Photo: JL

Brighton beach

2. Brighton (3).JPG

Brighton beach Photo: JP

Seven Sisters Country Park

3. hl13910 (8).JPG

Seven Sisters Country Park Photo: JL

Beachy Head

4. hp12905 (8).JPG

Beachy Head Photo: JL

