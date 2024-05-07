11 Photos: Chichester's historic city walls walk

11 Photos: Chichester's historic city walls walk11 Photos: Chichester's historic city walls walk
Whether you have the time in the morning, afternoon or early evening, Chichester’s city walls walk is one not to miss leading up to summer
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 7th May 2024, 10:38 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 10:48 BST

Standing tall and historically proud, Chichester's city walls captures centuries of history within their ancient stones. Dating back to the 3rd century, this fortification was erected to protect the prospering town of Roman Chichester against raiders from the coast. It was also built to maintain its stature as a vital place of trade and commerce.

Rising to an impressive height of 7 meters and fortified with sturdy bastions and strategically positioned gates, this would’ve been no small feat to build!

Around 5000 cubic meters of facing stones and 20,000 cubic meters of chalk and flint fill were assembled to create this barrier. It’s crazy to think these city walls fulfilled their role for two centuries!

Here are some of the photos we took, what’s your favourite one?

