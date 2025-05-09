Activities are being held to celebrate Urban Tree Week in Hastings.

Activities to celebrate Urban Tree Week in Hastings - take a tree identification trail
A spokesperson said: "There are lots of events and activities across the town to celebrate our urban trees and all the benefits they bring.
"Saturday 10 May, 10am to noon - Family Walk and tree ID trail, Church Wood Community Orchard. Join walk leader Mary Dawson to find out more, meet at the church car park, TN38 9PB. Contact [email protected] or 07917 716411.
"Sunday 11 May, 10am to 11.15am or 11.30am to 12.45pm - Nature connection session, Linton Gardens, Hastings. Get to know a local greenspace in a different way. The session is based on the principles of Forest Bathing, but you do not need to be in a forest to enjoy it. Contact [email protected] to book/for more information.
"Monday 12 May, 10am to 12.30pm - A Celebration of Trees, Art in the Park. Create different types of artwork in an exciting morning alongside local artists. Part of the Grow Project. Contact [email protected].
"Tuesday 13 May, 10am to 12noon - Yo-Yo Club Treemendous!
"Creative Fun with Marta Munoz & Friends. £5 per child, £2 extra siblings at Art in the Park Pavilion, Alexandra Park. Book at [email protected] or drop in."
Visit https://urbantreefestival.org/the-programme-2025
