The Seven Sisters Country Park is the jewel in the crown of the South Downs National Park and the world famous chalk cliffs draw visitors from far and wide.

Enjoy it at its best on the Seven Sisters and Friston Forest Circular route on All Trails, a 12.7km circular route near Eastbourne that is described as moderately challenging, with two pubs highlighted along the way.

Any walk that includes pubs is a winner in my eyes, so I was keen to check it out. One thing in its favour is that it is easily accessible by public transport – the 13X bus from Brighton Railway Station takes you all the way to Birling Gap.

The start point is the National Trust's Birling Gap Visitor Centre, which has a decent car park, if you are driving. The café is a great place to begin with a coffee as you check over your map and you can learn a lot about the landscape from the displays.

Interestingly, most people seemed to be going east to Beachy Head when we were there, so we were on our own heading west up hill to go towards Cuckmere Haven.

You follow a wide path around a bend but you must not miss the signpost that takes you off left to the South Downs Way. The widest route is forward but you want what looks like a narrow path through hedges. Like magic, it quickly opens out to open clifftops.

One thing we learned was that there are actually eight Sisters, starting with Went Hill Brow. The walk then takes you up and down Baily’s Hill, Flat Hill, Flagstaff Point, Brass Point, Rough Brow, Short Brow and Haven Brow.

I would personally say it is more than moderately challenging, though others were running the route. It was the steep declines I found harder than the walks uphill. Stopping repeatedly to enjoy the views helps, of course!

It is indeed views like this that make it the best pub walk in England and as you pause for breath, it's worth taking a 360-degree turn to see the steep hills you have walked down and all around the fields.

I enjoyed the birds and butterflies, and all the lovely flowers. What I didn't enjoy was tripping over a metal stake that was just sticking out of the grass – so watch your footing.

We made Brass Point in about an hour and enjoyed looking back to see how far we had come – and the hills we had climbed!

Finally, with Haven Brow, the last big hill, ahead, we were just about done in but actually reached the top in no time. A wonderful view across Cuckmere Haven opens out and you can see the first pub, The Cuckmere Inn at Exceat Bridge, along the River Cuckmere.

The All Trails route follows the South Downs Way but we decided to take the local footpath to Cuckmere Haven to walk through flatter parts of the country park. If you time it right, you can cross over to the river path to walk up to the pub, as we did, but if not you can follow the wider path round and walk over the bridge.

After a break at The Cuckmere Inn, it is a short walk to the South Downs National Park's Seven Sisters Visitor Centre at Exceat. Lots more information is available here and there is a café if you prefer that to a pub.

The next part of the walk takes you up a steep hill and into Friston Forest. There are stunning views back over Cuckmere Haven, so it is worth the climb, and the woods are an opportunity to get some shade.

The All Trails route takes you through the forest to East Dean, where you will find the second pub, The Tiger Inn. This is right on East Dean Village Green, so plenty of space to relax before making the final journey south, back to Birling Gap.

For those of you who think this all sounds rather daunting, there are options. You can just do the Seven Sisters part and at the Seven Sisters Visitor Centre, get a bus along to East Dean, cutting out the hilly forest part of the trail. Or, you could walk as far as East Dean and then just get the bus back from there, rather than returning to Birling Gap.

But if you can manage the whole walk, I would suggest making a day of it and really soaking up that stunning Sussex scenery.

