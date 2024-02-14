Chichester man comes top in South Downs National Park photography category

Taking the top spot in the “Magnificent Moon” category was an eerie image of a harvest moon rising over Racton Ruins, near Chichester, West Sussex.

The contest was judged by “Dark Skies” Dan Oakley, an expert on the dark skies of the National Park, Steve Broadbent, from Hampshire Astronomical Group, and Elinor Newman, an astrophysicist who works on the events team at the National Park.

Taking the top spot in the “Magnificent Moon” category was an eerie image of a harvest moon rising over Racton Ruins, near Chichester, West Sussex. A harvest moon refers to the nearest full moon to the autumnal equinox and its incredible light enables farmers to work late into the night, helping them to bring in the crops from the fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges were bowled over by the composition of the photograph, which is a folly dating back to the 1760s and reputedly haunted by the ghostly figure of a woman. Nathan Hill, from Emsworth, Hampshire, picks up a £100 prize.

Judge Dan said: “This is an extraordinary image and so well-framed. It captures movement which is very difficult to do in astrophotography. It almost looks like a canon ball being fired!”