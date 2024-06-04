Designer of Chichester Festival of Flowers 2024 'excited' to see reaction to displays
Hannah Howell, the Designer for this years festival said: “The theme this year is creation. We’ve taken that quite broadly, including things like planets added into the mix this year.
“We've also got extracts from Genesis from the Bible. They've all been represented with flower displays throughout the cathedral.
“I'm really excited, but also a bit nervous about people’s reactions. we've used some new mechanics and really tested our skills. Overall I’m looking forward to everyone coming to see it. I hope everyone's blown away!
“There’s lots of detail that has been added into every arrangement too which everyone can enjoy."
