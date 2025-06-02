A beautiful area of East Sussex has been named as one of the top 'UK wild swimming hotspots'.

East Sussex location is one of the 'UK’s wild swimming hotspots'
The Cuckmere Meanders, near Seaford, was one of the top locations in a list compiled by retailer Showers To You using information from wildswimming.co.uk.
A spokesperson said: "This wild swimming hotspot has a final score of 8.52/10 with temperatures around 16°C."
They added: "The oxbow lakes, cut off from the main river, make for a beautiful, often warm, swimming location."
The other locations were: Llyn Cau, Cadair Idris, Snowdonia National Park; Long Pool, Watersmeet, Devon; Tanners Lane, Lymington; and Watkins' path Waterfall or Gorge, Snowdon.
A spokesperson for The Rivers Trust said: "It’s no surprise that wild, open water or river swimming has surged in popularity during recent years. After all, it has been linked to a number of health benefits—both physical and mental."
They added: "Cold water can decrease levels of the stress hormone cortisol while boosting levels of dopamine and serotonin, two hormones linked to a positive mental state.
"Wild swimming allows you to connect with nature and clear your mind. Physical exercise in any form has fantastic health benefits – both physical and mental."
However, they added: " We want our rivers to be fit to swim in, but that isn’t always the case. Swim safe and stay informed."
