A beautiful area of East Sussex has been named as one of the top 'UK wild swimming hotspots'.

The Cuckmere Meanders, near Seaford, was one of the top locations in a list compiled by retailer Showers To You using information from wildswimming.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: "This wild swimming hotspot has a final score of 8.52/10 with temperatures around 16°C."

They added: "The oxbow lakes, cut off from the main river, make for a beautiful, often warm, swimming location." The other locations were: Llyn Cau, Cadair Idris, Snowdonia National Park; Long Pool, Watersmeet, Devon; Tanners Lane, Lymington; and Watkins' path Waterfall or Gorge, Snowdon.

A spokesperson for The Rivers Trust said: "It’s no surprise that wild, open water or river swimming has surged in popularity during recent years. After all, it has been linked to a number of health benefits—both physical and mental."

They added: "Cold water can decrease levels of the stress hormone cortisol while boosting levels of dopamine and serotonin, two hormones linked to a positive mental state.

"Wild swimming allows you to connect with nature and clear your mind. Physical exercise in any form has fantastic health benefits – both physical and mental."

However, they added: " We want our rivers to be fit to swim in, but that isn’t always the case. Swim safe and stay informed."

