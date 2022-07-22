East Sussex zoo celebrates adorable new arrivals

Visitors at Drusillas Park this summer can look out for several species of baby monkeys, a meerkat, prairie dog pups and the zoo’s first capybara infant in 11 years.

On May 6 the zoo welcomed two critically endangered cotton-top tamarins, born just in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The occasion was celebrated with the twins being named Queenie and Duke.

A baby squirrel monkey. Picture from Drusillas Park

A spokesperson from the park said: “The twins are thriving under the care of seasoned parents Florencia and Pasto and are just starting to venture off mum and dad’s backs and can be seen tumbling and climbing on their own.

“On June 7 keepers were thrilled to discover a tiny red-handed tamarin monkey peering out at them - a particularly special discovery as parents Isla and Kiwa sadly lost their first new born last year.

"The youngster has been winning hearts with its sweet habit of curiously tilting its head back and forth at all the visitors.”

The meerkats have also welcomed a new addition, born to mum Tamu and dad Tyson on May 22.

Baby meerkat, Picture from Drusillas Park

Drusillas Park added: “Seeing your babies have their own babies is always a truly memorable time, so keepers are over the moon to see squirrel monkey Edme, born three years ago at Drusillas herself, welcome her first baby on July 5.

"The first-time mum is already proving to be a natural and the adorable, pink-faced baby can be seen clinging sweetly to her everywhere she goes.

“A little earlier this year in spring came the arrival of six prairie dog pups, all happy and healthy, and delighting visitors with their playful antics, popping up from their burrows with the cutest little puppy tails.”

The spokesperson said: “The park asked the public to name the baby girl on social media, and chose to name her Satsuma (Suma for short) from the thousands of suggestions they received.”