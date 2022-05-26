The location was the remains of the Norman motte and bailey castle on St Ann’s Hill, Midhurst, where trees guard over the foundation stones.

Here I and a small group were forming a close bond with the natural environment.

The three hour brush with nature is called 'forest bathing.'

Forest bathing at St Ann’s Hill, Midhurst

When I had signed up for the experience with the Spread Eagle Hotel, located a few minutes' walk away, I had visions of exotic pools of water and waterfalls surrounded by trees into which one could dive and swim.

But this is quite different.

It simply means the practice of slowing down and totally immersing yourself in the forest atmosphere and is intended to reduce stress and give you a deep sense of peace.

It does not fail to deliver.

In this hectic world we all inhabit, the power of Mother Nature to help us unwind is too often overlooked.

Under the skilful direction of Swedish teacher Helena Skoog - who was born and raised in the forests of Sweden and has spent the past six years living off-grid in ancient forestry in Sussex - we went through the 'portal' into the wooded area.

To most people, that ‘portal’ was a simple gate – but it can represent so much more.

There, each with an exercise mat, we completed a very simple set of relaxation exercises - everything from channelling the environment through each of our senses to reminding ourselves of the extraordinary beauty and complexity of even the most humdrum branches, soil and twigs.

Which brought us to selecting a tree and examining it in more detail. I rejected all the healthy looking specimens in preference for one gnarled and bedraggled elderly occupant that looked like it had endured much over its many years on guard of the ancient castle.

Of course, you do not need a special session or a wood to enjoy the benefits of the great outdoors. A simple tree in a garden can be just as effective a place. But making time to reconnect with the natural world has never been more important when so many are suffering mental health issues.

This, of course being the Spread Eagle, was a somewhat luxurious experience.

It included a healthy two course lunch at the hotel and a fruit non-alcoholic cocktail at the hotel.

The cost is £38, no previous experience is necessary, wear comfortable clothes and footwear. Future forest bathing sessions at the Spread Eagle Hotel, Midhurst, in 2022 are: June 20, July 4, September 6, and October 11.

The hotel is so old like the nearby trees it has almost taken root to its ancient home in Midhurst.

It dates back to 1430 and Admiral Lord Nelson is recorded as a visitor.