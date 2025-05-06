Free beginner’s guide to birdsong from Sussex Wildlife Trust

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 6th May 2025, 10:43 BST
People are invited to sign up for a free beginner’s guide to learn to identify some of the birds you are likely to hear when out and about in Sussex.

A Sussex Wildlife Trust spokesperson said: "Identifying birds by their song (and calls) is a wonderful skill to have and truly offers a window into another world.

"In our 7 day email course, you’ll learn the songs and calls of seven birds you can hear right here in Sussex.

"You’ll learn:

A Robin. Free beginner’s guide to birdsong from Sussex Wildlife TrustA Robin. Free beginner’s guide to birdsong from Sussex Wildlife Trust
  • How to identify seven birds you are likely to hear in Sussex
  • Top tips on identifying the birds you hear singing
  • The different calls for each featured bird
  • More in-depth information on bird behaviour, habitat and history."

People will get bite-size daily emails for one week; a video for each birdsong; audio links for bird calls; and access to more in-depth information on each bird.

Visit here.

