People are invited to sign up for a free beginner’s guide to learn to identify some of the birds you are likely to hear when out and about in Sussex.

A Sussex Wildlife Trust spokesperson said: "Identifying birds by their song (and calls) is a wonderful skill to have and truly offers a window into another world.

"In our 7 day email course, you’ll learn the songs and calls of seven birds you can hear right here in Sussex.

"You’ll learn:

A Robin. Free beginner’s guide to birdsong from Sussex Wildlife Trust

How to identify seven birds you are likely to hear in Sussex

Top tips on identifying the birds you hear singing

The different calls for each featured bird

More in-depth information on bird behaviour, habitat and history."

People will get bite-size daily emails for one week; a video for each birdsong; audio links for bird calls; and access to more in-depth information on each bird.

Visit here.