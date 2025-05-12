Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve wants volunteers - tools, gloves .. and hot drinks and biscuits provided!

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 12th May 2025, 11:55 BST
Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve is looking for volunteers.

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: "This May, why not get outside and into one of the beautiful open spaces we have? If you’ve got some time and want to get involved, you could volunteer.

"Groundwork South are looking for conservation volunteers at The Bale House, Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve.

"They meet on Fridays from 10.30am to 1pm and help with a variety of practical conservation tasks that benefit the wildlife and visitors.

Hastings Country Park. Pic: Staff

"No experience is necessary and all tools, gloves, hot drinks and biscuits will be provided.

"Contact [email protected] or 07849 095129 if you are interested in coming along."

