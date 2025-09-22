Halloween has become big business but there's still many wonderful places to visit in Sussex that make a great autumn day out - but still have a spooky story to enjoy too.
With a history as long and rich as Sussex’s, there are many tales to tell of hauntings and strange goings-on in its historic buildings and castles.
We’ve compiled a list of some :
1. Pevensey Castle: a woman dressed in white has been seen many times over the centuries and a phantom army has been heard approaching the castle
Pevensey Castle: a woman dressed in white has been seen many times over the centuries and a phantom army has been heard approaching the castle Photo: JL
2. Michelham Priory, Hailsham: the manor is said to be haunted by several ghosts, including the ghost of former owner Thomas Sackville. People have claimed to have seen doors and windows slam shut with no obvious cause.
Michelham Priory, Hailsham: the manor is said to be haunted by several ghosts, including the ghost of former owner Thomas Sackville. People have claimed to have seen doors and windows slam shut with no obvious cause. Photo: Justin Lycett
3. The Mermaid Inn, Rye: this 15th-century building is said to have a spirit in almost every room, including a white lady, a man who lost a duel, and the ghost of the wife of notorious smuggler George Gray
The Mermaid Inn, Rye: this 15th-century building is said to have a spirit in almost every room, including a white lady, a man who lost a duel, and the ghost of the wife of notorious smuggler George Gray Photo: Steve Hunnisett
4. Chanctonbury Ring: ghost hunters camped at the site in 1974 and a member of the group who walked through the centre of the ring was lifted several feet off the ground by an unseen force, it's claimed
Chanctonbury Ring: ghost hunters camped at the site in 1974 and a member of the group who walked through the centre of the ring was lifted several feet off the ground by an unseen force, it's claimed Photo: Derek Martin