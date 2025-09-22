2 . Michelham Priory, Hailsham: the manor is said to be haunted by several ghosts, including the ghost of former owner Thomas Sackville. People have claimed to have seen doors and windows slam shut with no obvious cause.

Michelham Priory, Hailsham: the manor is said to be haunted by several ghosts, including the ghost of former owner Thomas Sackville. People have claimed to have seen doors and windows slam shut with no obvious cause. Photo: Justin Lycett