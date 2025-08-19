The Entente promises to be even more Cordiale this year as a battalion of French traders bring their Gallic flair to Heathfield for the town's French Market on Bank Holiday Monday.

The free event sees Station Road and Station Approach closed to through traffic from 10am until 4pm to accommodate stalls from both sides of the English Channel. Food purveyors from Normandy will be cooking sweet and savoury pancakes, paella and a host of hot dishes. Alongside, visitors can browse through cheeses, pates, cooked meats, products from the boulangeries as well as fresh fruit and vegetables.

Early Christmas shoppers can tick family members off their lists thanks to a plethora of Provencal baskets, scents and soaps from Marseille.

Their British counterparts will be selling jewellery, crafts, honeys, preserves, dishes to eat on-site or to take home. All in all there will be more than 80 stalls lining both sides of the streets. This year more High Street shops will remain open for the day and lots have already been dressed overall in red, white and blue. Visitors can enjoy a free park and ride service from the car park at the top of Mutton Hall Hill.

Members of the town's Cake and Wine Club who will be singing this year at the market

To take a break from shopping, they can listen to live music, sip local wine or coffee and enjoy the antics of street magicians.

Most local organisations such as the Parish Council, Bonfire Society, charities, Scout and Guide groups will also be running stalls. Very much in evidence will be the Heathfield Twinning Association publicising its successful liaison with Forges les Eaux which sees exchange visits and a lively social scene back home.

Le Marche first saw life in the 1990s when Sussex Express contributor Valerie Chidson, then Chair of Wealden District Council, attended a 'vendange' at a Sussex vineyard where French traders were invited to bring produce from across the Channel. Feeling this might work well on a regular basis, she pulled together a volunteer committee in 1997 and Le Marche was born.

This first market drew crowds of around 10,000 on a wet August Bank Holiday - that number has almost quadrupled in recent years.

Its success is down to hard work by businesses, organisations and individuals including the residents of Heathfield, Waldron, Horam, Broad Oak, Punnetts Town, Horam and surrounding districts.