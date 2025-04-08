Here are a variety of walks around Chichester you can join

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You must pre-book onto all HeartSmart walks in the current programme. To book your place, please visit https://chichester.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/being-active/healthy-walks

* Friday 11th April – 10.00am – Longer Burpham Walk

Duration: 4 hrs Distance: 9 miles. This is a longer downland walk with beautiful views. Mixed terrain of downland, woods and quiet lanes and tracks. It is a hilly walk, generally good underfoot but could possibly be muddy in woodland. Bring something to eat and plenty of water. No dogs please.

Meet: The public car park behind the George at Burpham BN18 9RR.

Enjoy a healthy walk and meet new people

* Friday 11th April – 10.30am – Plaistow

Duration: 2 hrs Distance: 4.2 miles. Starting from the picturesque village of Plaistow, we walk along a quiet country lane before crossing fields with grazing sheep, walking through woodland, and finishing at the village stores, with arguably the best coffee in W Sussex. This is a reasonably level walk with countryside views, 5 or 6 styles. Sorry no dogs due to livestock.

Meet: On East side of village green opposite shop.

* Saturday 12th April – 10.15am – Graylingwell

Duration: Approx. 40 mins Distance 1.25 miles. A flat walk at a gentle pace, enjoying the history of Graylingwell Park and surrounding areas, the buildings, trees & wildlife.

Meet: Outside the Pavilion glass building looking onto Havenstoke Park, formerly the Linden Homes site marketing suite. Parking is very limited around the park and chargeable, please walk, use public transport or car share.

* Monday 14th April – 10.30am – *Suitable for Beginners* Chichester Canal

Duration: 30 mins Distance: 1 mile. A flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DT.

* Monday 14th April – 10.00am – Highdown from West Dean

Duration: 1 hr 50 mins Distance: 3.3 miles. A gently paced walk through woodland and across fields passing Warren Hanger, Lodge Hill Farm and Whitedown. There are steepish slopes and possibly some mud and one stile although at present this can be circumnavigated! Max 10 people

Meet: West Dean Village, there are some parking spaces by the river and on the verges. PO18 0QY

* Monday 14th April – 10.30am – Cissbury to Chanctonbury – *New Walk*

Duration: 3.5 hrs. Distance: Approx. 8-9 miles. Cissbury Ring is one of the jewels in the crown of the South Downs National Park. It’s the largest hill fort in Sussex and has a history dating back over 4000 years. Chanctonbury Ring is one of the most prominent landmarks along the South Downs Way. The ring is an Iron Age hill fort which is best known for the beech trees which dominate the site. The trees were planted in 1760 by Charles Goring, heir to the large Wiston Estate.

The Black Horse in Findon village is a lovely, welcoming pub and a great place for refreshments after the walk.

A small stretch may be muddy so sensible shoes required. Dogs welcome but may need to be on a lead if there are horses or sheep around.

Meet: Storrington Rise car park BN14 OHT

* Tuesday 15th April – 10.30am – Cowdray, River Rother & Easebourne

Duration: 3.5 hrs Distance: 7.5 miles. This is a very pretty riverside walk with a few uphill sections. Please bring a snack for a short break. No dogs please.

Meet: Cowdray Cafe and Farm Shop car park Midhurst.

* Wednesday 16th April – 10.30am – Houghton Forest & Bignor Hill

Duration: 2 hrs 30 mins. Distance: 6 miles. Walking up through Houghton Forest and back along the South Downs Way with panoramic views in all directions. A fairly strenuous walk with two long uphill stretches. The flint path can be slippery in places. No stiles. Suitable for people who enjoy a faster paced walk.

Meet: Whiteways Car Park, BN18 9FD.

* Wednesday 16th April – 10am – Wisborough Green

Duration: 2.5 - 3 hrs. Distance: 5 miles. Walk up Newpound Lane over the road and down to the canal, turn left along canal back up towards Wisborough Green and then turn left, then right back down Newpound Lane and then turn right on to a bridleway. Follow the bridleway down to the end and then back up the road. No dogs please.

Meet: Park at the green in the laybys

* Wednesday 16th April – 12noon *New day & time* – *Suitable for Beginners* Midhurst Local Social Walk

Duration: 45 mins Distance: 1.5 miles. Various flat walks around Midhurst at a gentle pace passing interesting historic buildings along the way. Meet: The Grange Leisure Centre, Bepton Road, Midhurst, GU29 9HD. Free 2 hr parking at the Grange. A ticket has to be obtained and displayed on your windscreen even for the free 2 hrs. Vehicle reg. is needed for the ticket.

PLEASE NOTE THIS WALK NEEDS TO BE BOOKED WITH THE GRANGE ON 01730 815285.

* Thursday 17th April – 10.30am – Slindon Rewell Woods

Duration: 2 hrs 15 mins. Distance 4.25 miles. Ascent 190m. Some steep climbs. Might be muddy. Meet: Slindon The Spur Pub. SU970081 ( Nearby postcode BN18 0NE )* Thursday 17th April – 10.30am – *New Walk* Sidlesham – Farms, fascists and lost railways

Duration: 1 hr 20 mins Distance: 3 miles. A flat circular walk. Suitable for those taking up walking or wanting an easier ramble. Through farmland, taking in Sidlesham Church, the Selsey Tramway and Oswald Mosley’s farm. Dogs on leads are welcome as long as they are calm with livestock & bring their own poo bags. Suitable footwear required.