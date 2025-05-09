Here are a variety of walks around Chichester you can join

Walk part of the England Coast Path. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

You must pre-book onto all HeartSmart walks in the current programme. To book your place, please visit https://chichester.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/being-active/healthy-walks

* Friday 16th May - 10.30am – Walk the England Coast Path Bognor to Littlehampton

Duration: all day Distance: 9 miles. This is a linear Walk. Return by bus. Let’s Walk The England Coast Path Bognor Regis to Littlehampton 9 miles - a flat coastal walk with wide sea views. This is a flat walk with a mixture of promenade, sand dunes, fields and beach. There will be short areas of shingle, but the intention is to do this as a lower tide walk when sandy stretches will be available to walk on.

Bring something to eat and drink and there will be a cafe stop by the harbour entrance when we reach Littlehampton.

Meet: at Bognor Regis Bandstand on Bognor Promenade, East of the pier. Nearest post code PO21 1BL

* Friday 16th May – 10.30am – Eartham Woods

Duration: 1 hour 45 mins Distance 3.3 miles A gently paced walk through beautiful woodland. There is a moderate long uphill stretch and it can be muddy in places. Dogs Welcome. Max 10 people

Meet: Eartham Woods car park (what3words edit.ethic.upper)

* Friday 16th May –*5pm* – *New Walk* - Eartham

Duration: 1 hour 45 mins Distance: 4 miles (however there are many routes through the woodlands so this can be made longer if wanted) Elevation: 154.5m

This is a glorious route through Eartham woodland. We start at the car park and head up towards rear of St Marys farm. There is a steepish section descending downwards deeper into the woodland and an equal ascent. This is a slow meander walk/stroll through the woodland with a chance to connect with nature, look around at the flourishing wild garlic, woodland fungi and see what we can see, hear, smell and feel. We will then take our return route along the monarch’s way and ancient roman road heading back towards the car park. There is a lovely pub located nearby if anyone wants to consider a dinner stop or soft drink before heading home.

Meet: Car park is called Eartham Woods car park and is Free.

* Monday 19th May – 10.30am – *Suitable for Beginners* Chichester Canal

Duration: 30 mins Distance: 1 mile. A flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DT. * Tuesday 20th May – 10.30am – Three Villages Walk (East Dean, Charlton, Singleton, Levin Hill)

Duration: 3 hours 30 mins Distance: 7 miles. Ascent 288m / 945 ft. A part of the walk is on uneven ground, so sensible shoes required. Dogs welcome, but they will need to be on a lead when walking along the road, at the start of the walk and in the field if there are sheep residing there. We start at East Dean Village Hall car park and we will walk up to Goodwood Counters Gate, and then down to Charlton / Singleton. We then walk up Levin Down, via North Down, before completing this circular route back to East Dean. We will have a couple of drink stops along the way, so bring beverages and snacks. There will be a small amount of road walking, so dogs will need to be leashed at these times. We will go through a field, where there maybe sheep. There are no stiles, or horses on this walk.

Meet: East Dean Village Hall car park is situated in East Dean.

* Wednesday 21st May – 10.00am – Wisborough Green – Kirdford Square

Duration: 2.5 - 3 hours Distance: 5.5 miles. No dogs sorry. A walk up Kirdford Road, copse footpath up to bridleway to a square when we turn left and follow the paths around the square, then down the bridleway to Skiff Lane and back to green.

Meet: park in the laybys at the green.

* Thursday 22nd May – 10.30am – Itchenor to West Wittering Circular

Duration: 2.5 - 3 hours Distance: 5 miles. This is a gentle circular walk starting at Itchenor Harbour, following the shoreside path and returning through fields. During the walk you will see glorious coastal sights, views of the South Downs and a number of amazing houses. Good under foot, but some loose surfaces, tree roots and mud after heavy rain. Toilets and refreshments available in Itchenor.

Meet: The Chichester Conservancy Car Park (pay on exit). PO20 7AE

* Friday 23rd May – 10.30am – Harting to North Marden

Duration: 3 hours mins Distance: 6.5 miles. A hilly walk taking in Harting Down and North Marden, lovely views and open countryside. No stiles but can be slippery. No dogs on this walk please.

Meet: National Trust Car Park on Harting Down