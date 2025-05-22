You must pre-book onto all HeartSmart walks in the current programme. To book your place, please visit https://chichester.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/being-active/healthy-walks

* Friday 30th May – 10.30am – Fairmile Bottom

Time: 2 hours 30 mins Distance: 4.5 miles. Circular walk through the Downland nature reserve towards Arundel.

Meet: Park alongside the A29 soon after the Madehurst turn, close to the green and white "Bridleway" sign.

* Monday 2nd June – 10.30am – *Suitable for Beginners* Chichester Canal

Duration: 30 mins Distance: 1 mile. A flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DT.

* Tuesday 3rd June – 10.30am – Halnaker & Tinwood Estate

Duration: 2 hours 45 mins Distance: 5.5 - 6 miles. Ascent 80m. A small stretch may be muddy, so sensible shoes required. Dogs welcome, but they will need to be on a lead when crossing the road. We start from Boxgrove Village Hall and walk over the road to Boxgrove Priory and then through the church towards the open field that leads around the Tinwood Estate Vineyards. We will then walk under a wooded pathway towards the turning, through another field until we come to the road. We will walk towards Halnaker Windmill. Once at the top, we can stop for a water break and to soak up the lovely views of the surrounding area.

Meet: Boxgrove Village Hall: PO18 0EE.

At the end of the walk Richard and Sue invite you to join them for refreshments, either at the Tinwood Estate coffee shop / winery to sit out on a nice day, with views of the vineyard. Or to go to the Angelsey Arms pub in Halnaker.

* Wednesday 4th June – 10.00am – Loxwood

Duration: 2 hours Distance: 4.5-5 miles. No dogs sorry. A level walk, no stiles, can be muddy (mostly get roundable!). An easy walk. From the car park walk up the towpath to Alfold, then along the road and left down the bridleway and back to Loxwood.

Meet: in the car park behind the Onslow Arms

* Wednesday 4th June – *6pm* – Evening Walk – Maybush

Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes. Distance: 3 miles. Flat. A stroll through Maybush Copse and the harbour foreshore. Meet: Chidham Maybush Copse. SU787052

* Thursday 5th June – 10.30am – Adsdean

Duration: 2 hours Distance: 3.6 miles. A gently paced downland walk starting from Adsdean Farm Shop with a long incline up through the woods to Walderton Down, we take a fairly steep path before walking along the ridge towards Kingley Vale. We descend back through woodland to the farm shop there are far reaching views across to the sea. There can be animals in the fields. No dogs please. Max 10 people

Meet: in the car park of Adsdean Farm Shop by permission of Tim Hoare Parking at Adsdean Farm Shop PO18 9DN.