Last chance to explore two Barnham gardens

This year could be your last chance to explore two inspiring gardens which are open together in Barnham for the National Garden Scheme on May 31 and June 1.

Peter and Alexandra Vining are avid gardeners and illustrators/ designers by profession. They completely renovated and redesigned their garden at The Old Rectory after they moved to Barnham in 2018. Work included removing huge amounts of building rubble, adding top soil, returfing and planting. The now beautifully matured garden has a wide range of colourful plants and trees including salvias, lilies, roses, acers, cypresses and boxes.

“We have friends who, in the past, had opened their gardens for the National Garden Scheme. Alex had always wanted a garden to be worthy of the National Garden Scheme and after a visit to our garden and a friendly discussion the NGS team agreed we could open in June 2021. Open days have been very successful and our visitors always show lots of interest and enthusiasm. Some visitors have returned to ask for advice on their gardens. Our grandchildren love to make cakes and assist on open days, which makes for a good atmosphere. Our neighbours opposite joined the National Garden Scheme in 2021 so we now have a joint opening.”

In contrast to The Old Rectory John and Ros Woodhead have lived in The Shrubbery for 45 years. The quarter acre garden has seen many changes in design and style over the years from a Good Life style all vegetable garden complete with a chicken coup and greenhouse to its present design with mature trees, shrubs and colourful borders of mixed perennials.

Beautiful flowers will be on show

“We continue to try new ideas and have something different to surprise our visitors each time we open. We love opening for the National Garden Scheme and look forward to it every year.”

The gardens are open for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, from 10am to 4pm. Combined admission for the two gardens is £6, children free. children free. Tea/Coffee, home made cakes and plant sale - wheel-chair access. Sorry no dogs.

Groups of six to 20 by appointment between June 2 and 6.

Peter said this is probably the last time the gardens will be open.

The two gardens are open from 10am to 4pm

Gardens will be sign posted. Parking limited.

Peter & Alexandra Vining - [email protected]/garden/42294/the_old_rectory

John & Ros Woodhead [email protected]/garden/43319/the_shrubbery

Founded in 1927 by The Queen’s Nursing Institute to support district nurses, the NGS has since given annual donations to nursing and health charities totalling over £67 million. The charity gives visitors unique, affordable access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, raising impressive amounts through admission charges, plant sales and refreshments. As well as The Queen’s Nursing Institute, beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK, making the NGS the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK.