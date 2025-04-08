Lifeguards are set to return to this much-loved East Sussex sandy beach
Lifeguards are set to return to one of East Sussex's most popular beaches.
A spokesperson for RNLI Lifeguards East Sussex said: "This gorgeous week of sunshine has made us even more excited for the summer ahead!
"Camber Central is all set up and ready to go, and will be opening over the Easter bank holiday weekend, 18th - 21st April… just 2 weeks away now!
"We can’t wait to see you all!"
