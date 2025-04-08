Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lifeguards are set to return to one of East Sussex's most popular beaches.

A spokesperson for RNLI Lifeguards East Sussex said: "This gorgeous week of sunshine has made us even more excited for the summer ahead!

"Camber Central is all set up and ready to go, and will be opening over the Easter bank holiday weekend, 18th - 21st April… just 2 weeks away now!

"We can’t wait to see you all!"

'Camber Central is all set up and ready to go'. Pic: RNLI Lifeguards East Sussex

