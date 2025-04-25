New East Sussex 'aquapark' to open - 'giant slides, climbing obstacles and thrilling challenges'

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 25th Apr 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST
A new water park with giant slides and climbing obstacles is opening in East Sussex.

The Aquaglide Aquapark will launch at Rye Watersports, Camber Road, on May 3.

A spokesperson said: "This exciting new addition brings an action-packed floating adventure to the lake, offering visitors a unique and exhilarating experience just in time for the summer season.

"The aquapark, designed by leading inflatables brand Aquaglide, features a dynamic combination of giant slides, climbing obstacles, and thrilling challenges — all floating on water.

Aquaglide Aquapark will launch at Rye Watersports, Camber Road. Pic: Aquaglide AquaparkAquaglide Aquapark will launch at Rye Watersports, Camber Road. Pic: Aquaglide Aquapark
Aquaglide Aquapark will launch at Rye Watersports, Camber Road. Pic: Aquaglide Aquapark

"Whether you're a young adventurer or simply young at heart, the aquapark promises unforgettable fun for all ages.

“This is a fantastic addition to our watersports centre and a real milestone in what we’re able to offer. The Aquapark adds an exciting new dimension for our regular visitors, school groups, and families, and we’re thrilled to be launching it just ahead of a busy summer.

"The Aquapark complements the centre’s extensive range of activities, including sailing, windsurfing, wingfoiling, and open water swimming, and will be incorporated into both individual sessions, parties and group programming for children, adults, and schools. Visit www.ryewatersports.co.uk

To celebrate the opening, early bird tickets are available with 25% off standard pricing at £15 (normally £20) for sessions running from May 3–5. Use code OPEN25 at checkout to claim the offer, said the spokesperson.

