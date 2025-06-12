New walking guide to Sussex explores less-frequented tracks and trails

A new walking guide to Sussex is due to be released by a man who has spent a lifetime exploring the county’s stunning landscape.

Eddie Start, who lives in Brighton, provides 30 detailed routes exploring some of the less-frequented tracks and trails in the area in Southern Sussex Tracks, Trails and Twittens.

The paperback is due to be published on June 28, priced at £15.99 from Troubador Publishing. Beautiful landscape photography accompanies the walks.

Eddie said: "This book was inspired by my experiences over many years of walking Sussex using the ancient tracks and trails that network the county, connecting communities, villages and towns, their histories and stories that make them unique.”

He has led guided walks in the UK and abroad and published more than 250 walks in the local press. This book tells stories of Sussex people and their history, as it takes you through villages and remote communities.

The walks explore varied and captivating countryside from the High Weald, where the 16th century iron industry dominated, across the springline’s burbling streams and the great domes of the South Country to the fertile western coastal plain.

Eastern walks include Herstmonceux, Horam, Friston, Selmeston, Lewes and Ditchling, while the western walks cover places like Shoreham, Steyning, Arundel, Duncton, Boxgrove and Yapton.

Eddie said: "I’ve walked the ways since childhood when, in the 1940s, allied troops left their Sussex training grounds and went off to distant shores.

"In this guide we’ll get to some of those places in the south of Sussex, from the coast – an arriving shore with its river highways for pioneer peoples; we’ll explore Downland – the long, rolling, verdant pleasure domes of growing and grazing lands. Our travels will take us along the springline, that in-between world, then out to the oak-forested Wealden Wild Wood.

"Walking the outdoors is a wonderful way to relieve the stresses and strains of our modern lives. With a companion, it’s a time for sharing thoughts and feelings, an unburdening, even a confessional.

"Walking on your own can help clear the mind, sort out the confusing, maybe understand our small part in a big natural world that has much to teach us. It’s even a time for connecting with those from long ago."