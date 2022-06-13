PICTURES: Hundreds cycle through the city for the Brighton Naked Bike Ride

Hundreds of people got on their bikes to protest against car dependency and demonstrate cyclists' vulnerability while celebrating bikes and bodies.

The bike ride started at Preston Park, where the riders gathered to decorate their bikes and bodies, before setting off through the centre of Brighton and finishing on Madeira Drive.

On Facebook, organisers said: "What an amazing Sunday. Thank you so so so so much everyone. It was such an incredible day that we got to share with you.

"We could be writing for ages the list of all the thank yous and things that made us smile and brought pure joy today. We are hoping that everyone felt the same today and had a lovely community spirited day out on their bikes getting important messages heard and seen in the streets of Brighton .

"Hopefully our ride might have inspired some spectators to take up cycling and commuting and curb their dependence on cars and fossil fuels."

Scroll below for some of the pictures from the day taken by Eddie Mitchell.

