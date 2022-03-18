Plans for a major revamp of a Brighton park

Residents are being asked to have their say on plans for a major revamp of a city park.

Brighton and Hove Council has unveiled proposals to improve Carden Park in the north of the city.

The designs includes a new play area, multi-use games area (MUGA), a mini-exercise track and an outdoor fitness space.

The plan for Carden Park

In the week ahead there will be two ‘community feedback sessions’ to find out what people think of the plans.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The site includes a new teen zone comprising of play equipment for older children and a quiet zone where friends can chill out and relax.

“The specification also contains sensory play, which provides a multitude of experiences for all ages and abilities. Access to all the equipment has also been improved, making the area more inclusive for everyone.

“Play forms an intrinsic part of growing up, getting young people out into the fresh air, meeting up with friends and having the space outdoors to explore within a safe environment.

“The community feedback sessions are a great opportunity for you to come along, find out more about the plans for the park and tell us your thoughts about the new equipment to be installed.

“We’re looking for you to share your thoughts about the final design – including feedback on the colours and materials being used.

“Everyone is welcome to come along; you don’t need to book, just turn up. Please make sure you spread the word far and wide, inviting your friends and relatives as well.

“Investments such as this scheme don’t come along that often. Carden Park will be central to bringing people together, enjoying the outdoors, keeping fit and healthy and most importantly having fun!”

The community feedback sessions, both hosted by Kompan UK, the chosen contractor for the works, will take place at the play area in Carden Park on Saturday (March 19) from 10am to 12 noon, and next Thursday (March 24) from 2.30 to 4.30pm

Councillor Amy Heley said: “Playing sport and being outside is essential in looking after our well-being, and it’s a great way to de-stress, while enjoying the fresh air. Carden Park is seeing one of the biggest installations that has happened within the city of Brighton & Hove. These exciting new facilities will provide an extensive area that can be used for enjoyment, play, sport, fitness, but most importantly to meet up and have fun with friends and family.

“It’s essential to come along and get involved. We would love to hear what you’ve got to say about these final stage designs and feedback your thoughts on colours and materials at the same time.”

