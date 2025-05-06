A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “Hastings and St Leonards Foreshore Charitable Trust (FCT) appointed Eibe Play Ltd in January 2025 to undertake the design, supply, and installation of new play equipment at the existing Pelham Beach Children’s Playground site, to replace some of the items that require upgrading.

"The £250,000 upgrade scheme will include new fun modern play features and accessible equipment to enhance the playground’s inclusivity and accessibility offering, ensuring that it is welcoming and enjoyable for children of all abilities.”

Following public consultation on the proposed designs earlier this year they have now been finalised.

Cllr Tony Collins, Chair of the Charity Committee, said: "I am excited that the upgrade will soon be underway on this much loved and well used playground and look forward to seeing the new and upgraded equipment being enjoyed in time for the Summer break”.

During the closure of the playground, there will be restricted access along the pedestrian path between the playground’s west entrance and the Pelham Place car park, with a closure in place on weekdays, but the path will remain open at weekends, said the council.

There will also be several car parking spaces at the Pelham Place car park unavailable during the construction period. These will be blocked off by the contractor and marked clearly with signs.

1 . Pelham playground image 1.jpg An aerial view layout and design of the proposed new playground with multiple themed play elements throughout the play area, including swirling whirlpool designs, dolphin theming and a coral reef entrance area. Picture: Hastings Borough Council Photo: Hastings Borough Council

2 . Pelham playground image 2.jpg An image showing an entrance view design of the proposed new playground. Picture: Hastings Borough Council Photo: Hastings Borough Council

3 . Pelham playground image 3.jpg An image showing designs of new and inclusive play items, including a carousel and spinner, as well as swirling whirlpools. Picture: Hastings Borough Council Photo: Hastings Borough Council