Sign up for 25-mile South Coast Big Hike for Cancer Research this summer

Following the success of its launch last year, Cancer Research UK’s Big Hike is back on July 2 on the south coast.

Big Hike is a long-distance hiking event aimed at both new and experienced walkers and hikers who enjoy the great outdoors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-day hike is expected to take between eight and 12 hours and is open to men and women looking for a challenge whilst raising money for life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK is holding Big Hikes across the country. Photograph by Richard Walker

The Sussex Big Hike route encompasses 25.7 miles through grasslands and villages and along riverbanks and coastal paths, taking in breath-taking views from Beachy Head. The walk starts and finishes in the village of Alfriston and is a circular route.

Sussex’s event is one of six taking place across the country and the hikes are fully supported and, with the number of walkers taking part carefully managed, participants can feel immersed in nature and enjoy an authentic hiking experience.

All routes have plenty of support points along the way and maps provided at registration.

Participants will also receive lunch en route followed by a hot meal, snacks and a medal at the finish line.

There is exclusive access to toilet facilities, first aid, and experts on site, so all participants have to do is focus on the walking.

With just under 16 weeks to go until the Sussex hike there is plenty of time for supporters to start building up to the challenge. Fundraising advice is available and Cancer Research UK has teamed up with hiking experts to produce a comprehensive training plan.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Sussex, said: “Walking is a great way to boost mental and physical wellbeing and it’s no surprise there has been a rise in the number of people taking up hiking since the start of the pandemic.

“This past year proves - more than any other - the value of investing in science and medical research. Big Hike is the perfect way for people to make the most of stunning scenery, while raising money for vital cancer research. And doing it with friends or family is great for experienced hikers or novice ramblers.”

Every year, around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East. But, thanks to progress in research more people than ever across the UK are surviving their cancer for 10 years or more.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Cancer Research UK’s formation. The charity’s work has been at the heart of some of the biggest developments in cancer, from radiotherapy to some of the most used cancer drugs around the world today.

Lynn added: “Every day we see the benefits of research we’ve previously funded being realised, helping people live longer and healthier lives. It’s thanks to our supporters, we’ve come so far. And we will go much further. 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime, so we will never stop striving to create better treatments for tomorrow.

“That’s why, as Cancer Research UK marks its 20th birthday, we’re urging people along the south coast to pull on their walking boots and help us keep making great strides forward.”

Cancer Research UK spent over £27million in the South East alone last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

Sign up to Cancer Research UK’s Big Hike and help support more work like this at the Cancer Research Big Hike website.

Find out more about all the running events and triathlons taking place in Eastbourne this year in our running events guide which includes triathlons, ultra marathons, flat 5km routes and everything in between.

Read this: Ultimate Eastbourne events guide 2022 for all the dates you need for Airbourne, Magnificent Motors, 999 Display and more.