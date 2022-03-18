HeartSmart walks take place across the Chichester district each week. Photo: Steve Robards.

These guided walks are taking place in the Chichester district this week

HeartSmart walks aim to show people routes, encourage them to keep their hearts healthy and help them meet other people to walk with.

By James Connaughton
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:58 pm

Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, the walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...

---

1. Selsey Coast and Fields

March 20, 2pm – A 1.5-hour, 3.5-mile flat circular walk through the fields to Church Norton at the entrance to Pagham Harbour returning along the coast. The return section will be along pebbles. Meet: East Beach car park, Selsey (PO20 0SZ).

Photo: Google Maps

2. Chichester Canal

March 21, 10.30am – A 30-minute, one-mile flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, PO19 8DT.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Benbow Pond and Cowdray Park

March 21, 2pm – A 2-2.5-hour, 5.25-mile walk through rolling parkland, quiet drove roads and forestry tracks, with wildlife and wonderful views. One stile and rising ground. No dogs. Meet: Benbow Pond Car Park.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Midhurst Jubilee Walk and South Pond

March 22, 11am – A 30-minute, one-mile walk at a gentle pace with a steady incline to the top of the jubilee path and a small bridge over the pond. Meet: The Grange Leisure Centre, GU29 9HD.

Photo: Google Maps

