These guided walks are taking place in the Chichester district this week

Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, the walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...
<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: National Lottery Open Week: Sussex venues offering free entry or special offers for days out | 79th Members’ Meeting at Goodwood: Everything you need to know | Inside the listed Chichester city centre townhouse which is on the market for £399,995 >>>
---
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK