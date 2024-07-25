West Sussex campsite featured in national list of 'outstanding sites'
Woodfire Camping is an off-grid campsite located in the heart of the South Downs, known for its locally sourced meals prepared daily over an open fire. The campsite offers spacious grass pitches and pre-arranged tents, catering to a wide range of camping preferences.
Guests have described Woodfire Camping positively, with one calling it ‘a must-stay for anyone who wants to give camping a try’ and another noting it ‘feels like good, old-fashioned camping.’
The site's gastro cooking has been highlighted, with one guest stating, ‘the best thing was that the friendly owners will make you dinner in their wood-fired kitchen.’
The site has a 4.87-star rating, with 93% of campers recommending it.
Campsites.co.uk, a UK camping and glamping booking platform, annually releases its Outstanding Sites list to highlight top camping, glamping, and touring sites across the country. This list features sites offering consistently excellent experiences and gaining positive reviews.
Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk, commented on the 2024 list, stating, "I'm really pleased to launch our list of Outstanding Sites for 2024, to make it easy for campers to find somewhere reliably excellent to book. Each of the sites on the list does a brilliant job to ensure that their guests have a great time away."
For more information on the regional and national awards, visit Campsites.co.uk's Outstanding Sites page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.