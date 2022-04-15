Cat charity warns pet owners of Easter dangers

Just two grams of chocolate could be toxic to our feline friends, Cats Protection’s central veterinary officer Sarah Elliott confirmed.

Ms Elliot said, “Eating even a small amount of chocolate could raise a cat’s heart rate and increase loss of bodily fluids, both of which could be fatal.

“Caffeine in chocolate can affect the central nervous system and cause muscle twitching, but the main danger is theobromine.

Easter eggs could be deadly for your cat (photo from Cats Protection) SUS-220414-093456001

“Cats can’t metabolise the stimulant and diuretic as well as humans so it remains in their bloodstream for longer and quickly builds to dangerous levels.”

A spokesperson for the charity said signs of poisoning can be seen within 30 minutes to two hours after ingesting the chocolate and can include vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive urination, irregular heartbeat and seizures.

Ms Elliot said if you believe your cat has eaten any chocolate you should contact your vet straight away.

She said, “Cats are curious creatures so it’s important to keep chocolate out of their reach. By taking a few simple precautions we can all tuck into our favourite chocolate while making sure our cats remain happy, healthy and safe.”

Unlike dogs, a cat’s tongue cannot detect sweetness from sugar and it is more likely the cat is just curious or attracted to the fat content of food made for humans.