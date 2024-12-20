Petworth crowned as one of the 25 Best Places To Go in 2025

Petworth, West Sussex, has earned a prestigious spot in Condé Nast Traveler’s annual roundup of "The 25 Best Places to Go in 2025," solidifying its reputation as one of the world’s must-visit destinations. The charming town, known for its thriving creative community and a wealth of unique, new openings, is highlighted for its cultural vibrancy. Among the town’s standout features is Newlands House Gallery, which received special mention for its “brilliant shows guaranteed.”

Nestled in the breathtaking landscape of the South Downs, Petworth is home to Petworth Places - a collection of six distinctive, independent businesses, each offering a taste of the town's heritage and artistry. These include The Hungry Guest, Augustus Brandt, The Angel Inn, E. Street Bar & Grill, Petworth Antiques Market, and the renowned Newlands House Gallery. Petworth Places celebrates local craftsmanship, providing exceptional food, wine, art, antiques, and accommodations that reflect the town’s commitment to luxury, individuality, and artistic expression.

Newlands House Gallery has become a cultural cornerstone for the historic market town of Petworth. Since opening in March 2020, the gallery has showcased world-class modern and contemporary art, drawing art enthusiasts from across the UK and beyond. Its ambitious exhibitions, inspired by Sussex’s rich heritage of artists, writers, and designers, celebrate the region’s longstanding cultural legacy while providing a platform for artistic excellence.

Housed in a Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse and adjoining coach house, the gallery offers a unique and intimate setting for its visitors. With its expansive 7,500 square feet of beautifully restored spaces, Newlands House Gallery harmonises the charm of 18th-century architecture with cutting-edge art. The dedicated Gallery Shop and HG Café, with both indoor and outdoor seating, offering local Sussex delicacies, further enhance the experience, making it a year-round destination for both locals and visitors.

The gallery shop at Newlands House Gallery

The gallery’s mission to inspire cultural engagement has made it a vital hub for Petworth. Its exhibitions have included works by iconic figures such as Helmut Newton, Ron Arad, Joan Miró, Sean Scully, Liliane Tomasko, Julian Opie, Frank Auerbach, Lee Miller, Picasso, Annie Morris with Idris Khan, Eve Arnold, Nick Brandt, and Leonora Carrington, placing the town on the map as a significant player in the UK’s art scene. The current exhibition, Adam Dant: Legends of Albion, exemplifies this commitment, blending historical inspiration with contemporary creativity to offer thought-provoking insights into British culture.

In addition to its exhibitions, Newlands House Gallery hosts an enriching program of events, including film screenings, art talks, and now music concerts. These events have featured renowned figures such as Nicholas Cullinan, Annie Freud, Antony Penrose, Jack Auerbach, Pattie Boyd, Michael Arnold, and Colin Wiggins, further solidifying the gallery as a vibrant cultural hub for the region.

More than just an art space, Newlands House Gallery enriches the local community, boosting tourism, supporting local businesses, and fostering a deeper appreciation for the arts. For Petworth, it’s not only a source of pride but also an essential driver of cultural and economic vibrancy. As one of the UK’s youngest leading galleries, it underscores how a small town can have a profound impact on the national cultural landscape. With initiatives including Pay What You Wish Wednesdays as well as an annual Art Pass membership, Newlands House Gallery is a must-visit for art lovers and curious travellers alike year-round.

Petworth offers a wealth of cultural experiences, delicious local cuisine, exquisite wines, and distinctive shopping opportunities, making it the perfect destination for discerning travellers. For those planning a trip to Petworth in 2025, the Petworth Places app is an essential tool. The app provides real-time updates, special offers, and detailed information on all the Petworth Places venues, helping you navigate the town with ease. Whether you're looking for exclusive events, the best shopping spots, or luxurious accommodation options, the Petworth Places app ensures you won’t miss a thing. Download the Petworth Places App from the App Store or Google Play today to start planning your next visit!

For more details on the Condé Nast Traveler list, read the full write-up here: www.cntraveller.com/article/best-places-to-go-in-2025