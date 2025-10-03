Age UK launches The Great Winter Bag Drop appeal

The winter can be one of the toughest times of the year, but for older people it can be even more challenging. Almost a million older people often feel lonely, however this can be made worse during the colder months. Not only can cold temperatures seriously affect older people’s health, but the darker days can make it harder to get out and about and stay connected, leaving many feeling isolated and with no one to turn to for help.

That’s why Age UK has launched an urgent stock appeal, The Great Winter Bag Drop, so that the Charity’s shops can continue to raise much-needed funds to support older people in crisis this winter.

Age UK shops are reliant on generous donations from the local community to help keep the shelves stocked and offer a wider range of pre-loved items, which are sold on to be loved again. Money raised from the Charity’s shops goes towards Age UK’s vital services, including its Telephone Friendship Service, free and confidential Advice Line and The Silver Line Helpline. These services can be a lifeline to older people by providing friendship, support and advice to those who are vulnerable and struggling this winter.

People can join The Great Winter Bag Drop simply by donating any good quality items they no longer want or need to the Age UK shop in Crane Street, Chichester. Whether it is unwanted knitwear, scarves or hats, last season’s winter boots or coats, every bag of donated items counts, as Age UK raises around £15 from every bag of donations. That’s enough to fund a weekly friendship call to a lonely older person.

Kathy Manouch, Shop Manager, at the Age UK shop Chichester said: “As the nights draw in, the weather turns and lonely days feel even longer, we need your help to be there so that no older person struggles on without the help they deserve.

“We’re calling on the local community to join The Great Winter Bag Drop and donate any unwanted, quality items they no longer need to the Age UK shop in Crane Street, Chichester. We urgently need winter coats, warm clothing, women’s wear. Just one bag of donated items really can make a difference, helping us raise funds to keep Age UK’s services running and making sure no one has to face this winter alone. Please donate what you can and together we can combat loneliness one bag at a time.”

When donating people can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods.

Age UK has 275 shops across England and Wales. To find your nearest Age UK shop visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops