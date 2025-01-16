Beat Blue Monday with pink treats at flea market in Brighton's North Laine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton flea market Snoopers Paradise is hosting a 5 day in store event starting on ‘Blue’ Monday the 20th of January. The aim is to chase away the January blues with candyfloss ‘Snoopers pink’ treats. When doors open on Monday, customers will be encouraged to hunt for strategically hidden pink ‘Snooping Man’ stickers featuring the shops iconic logo.

Three stickers will be hidden each day, from Monday 20th – Friday 24th of January.

The stickers will be hidden in plain sight but due to the chaotic nature of the sprawling vintage shop they may be tricky to spot, so customers should come prepared to spend plenty of time snooping around.

Once a sticker is located and presented at the cash desk, the finder will be asked to choose one of three candyfloss pink presentation boxes displayed behind the counter.

The customer will win whatever is inside their chosen box.

Prizes range from bags of pink sweets to £25 Snoopers Paradise gift vouchers.

Each day the contents of the three boxes will be announced on the shops social media channels.

If a box remains unopened at the end of the day, its contents will be added to the following days boxes, which may culminate in a big prize at the end of the week.

Furthermore, winning customers are encouraged to share their experience on social media using the hashtag #InTheSnoopersPink . The best customer photo will win a branded tote bag full of Snoopers Paradise goodies, sweet treats and pink prosecco.

Jenny Hurren, spokesperson for Snoopers Paradise says: “January can be long and dull so we’re banishing blues and encouraging customers to step into the pink with a treasure hunt, lucky draw and customer photo competition. There’s also £75 worth of Snoopers gift vouchers up for grabs in this competition which are guaranteed to tickle you ‘Snoopers pink."