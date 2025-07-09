Bird & Blend Tea Co. opens first store in Rye: Spreading happiness and bringing tea mixology to more local high streets across the UK

Independent tea company Bird & Blend Tea Co., arrives in Rye with a tea-licious bang. Opening on 13th July, Rye is the 26th retail store in Bird & Blend’s portfolio, following the opening of a store in Liverpool at the end of 2024, and its launch on to the UK high street 12 years ago in 2013.

Bird & Blend Tea Co. will offer Rye residents and visitors to the town a magical experience, full of fun and flavour. Customers can discover award-winning tea and matcha, including imaginative blends like Chocolate Digestives, Strawberry Lemonade and Gingerbread Chai as well as firm favourites such as Builders Breakfast Brew and Earl Grey Crème.

Exclusive to Rye, Bird & Blend have also developed a brand new tea called 'Sussex Sea Swim', an aquatic white tea blended with mallow blossoms and pink cornflower petals, designed to evoke the fresh feeling of a dip in the big blue.

The Rye team will include a Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, and four tea mixologists, creating at least six new jobs and continuing to build on the brand’s mission to spread happiness one cup of tea at a time.

matcha selection

Retail stores are the heart of Bird & Blend Tea Co., alongside its successful ecommerce business, and in addition to showcasing the brand’s new and innovative blends in the Rye store, the team will also host free live matcha demos, offer a tea matching service, prepare delicious tea and matcha based drinks to take away, run mixology masterclasses, events and so much more.

Bird & Blend Tea Co. was founded by Krisi Smith and Mike Turner, who met at university. Beginning their story packing tea in their bedroom and attending markets, they have built Bird & Blend Tea Co. from the ground up. Now with a wonderfully diverse team, multiple retail stores & a thriving international online store, the brand is leading the way in tea innovation in the UK and is pleased to feature in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list. By blending ingredients like herbs, flowers, fruits, caramel, chocolate, and even sprinkles, Bird & Blend has created a range of over 100 exciting teas alongside developing the largest collection of flavoured matcha in Europe.

Mike Turner, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Bird & Blend Tea Co. said, “Customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. Alongside the fast growth of the digital side of our business, we’re proudly continuing to invest in local high streets too. We see our stores as not just retail spaces, but as community hubs where customers can come to make connections with one another and our team, and enjoy interacting with our teas. For us, there will always be a place for magical in-person experiences and we’re delighted to be arriving in Rye.”

Opening on 13th July, the store will showcase the brand’s incredible range of tea and matcha blends, alongside innovative tea tools and a takeaway tea bar. The store will even run its own award-winning Mixology Workshops, where guests can learn all about tea and even blend their own to take home!

Bird & Blend tea wall, Rye

At the opening party, on 7th August, guests will be treated to Bird & Blend’s signature tea cocktails on arrival. The first 50 customers will also receive an exclusive Rye goody bag and a free 20g pouch of tea. There will be plenty of seasonal samples for guests to taste, alongside the Rye store blend.

The Bird & Blend Rye store is at 106 High Street, Rye, TN31 7JE.