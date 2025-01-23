Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Hastings author Orna Ross’s exclusive limited edition poetry books

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With less than a month to go for Valentine’s Day, award-winning poet Orna Ross who lives in Hastings, United Kingdom, offers those who want to celebrate love this year the gift of poetry. And offers readers a chance ‘to become part of the poetry.’

For February 14th 2025, Ross will introduce two stunning limited-edition deluxe titles and a personalized poetry offering, each perfect for expressing love in an unforgettable way.

The Light of Love and Poetry of Light in Limited Deluxe Edition

This Valentine’s Day, Orna Ross is unveiling a special collector’s edition of her poetry book, The Light of Love.

Poetry Gifts for Valentine's Day

And, for true poetry enthusiasts, a deluxe book bundle, Poetry of Light. This special collection features three of Ross’s celebrated poetry books and the latest release in her popular series, 12 Poems to Inspire:

The Light of Love (the love poems)

Night Light As It Rises (poems for bereavement and consolation)

NEW!!! Breaking Light (poetry for renewal and new beginnings)Both book and book bundle will be limited to just 50 copies.

Crafted with care and attention to detail, this limited edition includes:

Sprayed edges for a luxurious touch

Gold foiling on the cover for a dazzling finish

A beautiful ribbon bookmark for added elegance

A publication certificate of limited edition and personal message from the poet, delivered on Valentine’s Day

Each copy is a true timeless treasure, to mark the day of love: a heartfelt keepsake for lovers of poetry and lovers of love.

Commission a Customized Poem

For those seeking the ultimate personalized Valentine’s Day gift, this year Orna Ross is also offering five people the chance to commission a customized poem between now and Valentine’s Day. A one-of-a-kind creation by one of today’s most inspiring poets.

Poetry enthusiasts can browse and purchase these premium copies and the customized poem on Orna Ross’s website.

“By commissioning the creation of these books, readers will get an opportunity to enjoy words of love like never before,’ Ross says. ‘They become a keeper of the flame, a guardian of the love, part of the poetry.’

Find out more at Ornaross.com/ValentinesGifts