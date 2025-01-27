Chichester city centre flower shop closes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The florist has closed its doors in the West Sussex city.

Bunch Florist in Chichester has recently closed, the the once vibrant shopfront that was bursting with flowers closed off with paint covering the windows and doors.

A quote from the former Deliveroo page, where there would sell flowers for delivery said: “We hand pick every bouquet using the freshest and most seasonal flowers.”

The shop was located on 2 West Street, Chichester, West Sussex.

Updates to follow when Sussex World knows what will replace the florist.