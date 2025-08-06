Chichester: New cooking equipment shop opens in North Street

By Henry Bryant
Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:34 BST
A new shop has come to the main high street of Chichester.

On 19 North Street, a new shop has come to the high street.

ProCook opened its doors at the former Holland and Barrett site.

ProCook is a British kitchenware company known for its sleek, in-house designed cookware, tableware, and kitchen accessories.

ProCook has offically opened on North Street, Chichester.

Founded in the Cotswolds, it has grown into a nationwide brand with over 60 stores and a thriving online presence.

They’re open seven days a week, opening from 9 am till 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, they are open from 10 am till 4.30 pm.

