Chichester: New cooking equipment shop opens in North Street

A new shop has come to the main high street of Chichester.

On 19 North Street, a new shop has come to the high street.

ProCook opened its doors at the former Holland and Barrett site.

ProCook is a British kitchenware company known for its sleek, in-house designed cookware, tableware, and kitchen accessories.

Founded in the Cotswolds, it has grown into a nationwide brand with over 60 stores and a thriving online presence.

They’re open seven days a week, opening from 9 am till 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, they are open from 10 am till 4.30 pm.