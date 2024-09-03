Chichester Opticians closed for refurbishment

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:00 BST
The opticians is set to be reopening this weekend.The opticians is set to be reopening this weekend.
The opticians is set to be reopening this weekend.
Boots Opticians in North Street, Chichester is currently closed due to refurbishment work taking place.

The opticians is in the city-centre of Chichester, opposite the WHSmiths in town. Through the shop windows, the work seems well underway for a new look in the opticians. Whilst closed for now, the shop will be back and open this weekend.

A notice on the shop doors read: “Dear customers, please note this store is now closed. We look forward to welcoming you back on 7/09/24. Thank you.”

Related topics:North Street

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.