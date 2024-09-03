Chichester Opticians closed for refurbishment
Boots Opticians in North Street, Chichester is currently closed due to refurbishment work taking place.
The opticians is in the city-centre of Chichester, opposite the WHSmiths in town. Through the shop windows, the work seems well underway for a new look in the opticians. Whilst closed for now, the shop will be back and open this weekend.
A notice on the shop doors read: “Dear customers, please note this store is now closed. We look forward to welcoming you back on 7/09/24. Thank you.”
