Chichester shopping: new winery opens on North Street

Cavavin has opened its doors to the West Sussex city.

Cavavin has been a wine and spirits specialist store since 1985.

They are supported by over 300 independent and accredited winegrowers and partners, each with its unique heritage to be able to offer an authentic and exclusive range of wines, champagnes, and spirits at reasonable prices.

On February 28, their new Chichester store officially opened.

Asif Mohammed, one of the shop owners spoke to Sussex World about the new wine shop, Cavavin.

Asif Mohammed said: “It’s been a dream of ours to start our own business for the last 10 years, and we’ve finally taken the leap.

"Our move from Muswell Hill, North London, to Chichester two years ago played a significant role in making this dream a reality, particularly given the gap in the market for an independent wine shop within the city walls.

"The date of our opening holds personal meaning as well, as it coincides with the 2 year anniversary of the day we left London and moved to Chichester.

"We’re thrilled to bring a curated selection of wines to Chichester, along with an event space for wine tastings.

"I come from a technology background, and my partner, Paul, works for the NHS. We’re both incredibly excited and a little amazed that we’ve made this happen!"

You can find Cavavin on 68 North Street, Chichester.