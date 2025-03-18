Chichester vintage clothing shop plans to remain in city centre with new location
Vintro is an independent vintage and retro shop, based in the West Sussex city of Chichester.
At the beginning of January 2025, signs appeared to announce that Vintro on South Street had closed. The sign read: “We are temporarily closed while we prepare to move!”
Now, there is more information regarding the move and when the independent shop wants to return to the Chichester high street.
Vintro owner Steve Jenkinson spoke about the former store, saying: "My tenancy agreement came to an end. I had a good deal with the landlord because the shop had been empty, and that came to a bit of an organic end…”
The independent clothing shop does plan to move into a new premises soon though, with Steve saying they ‘are in the process of sorting things’.
Steve Jenkinson added: “This new store will hopefully be a permanent home, and we're not going anywhere.
"We’ve had loads of supportive comments online and hope to be back by Easter, but I can't confirm an exact date just yet.
"We hope the new shop will be in a more prominent location, making it easier to find us. It's exciting to think about welcoming everyone back.
"We’ve missed you, and we’re desperate to get back open and see you all again!”
Whilst they have been preparing for their move to another physical store, Vintro also sells clothing online on apps such as Vinted and Depop.
For more updates, stay in the loop with Vintro’s Instagram page.
