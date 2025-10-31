Crew Clothing to open new Sussex store

Premium British lifestyle brand Crew Clothing has confirmed it will open a new store in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to open its doors in late autumn, the new, 1,054-square-foot space will be located in Brighton’s Chuchill Square, and will follow the opening of ten further Crew Clothing shops earlier this year.

A spokeperson for the firm said the shop would create four new jobs and added: “Customers will be able to shop the brand’s new AW25 collection in store, and to celebrate the new location, Crew will be offering Nyetimber tasters and £10 off a £50 spend for the first 50 customers through the doors. The first 50 customers to spend £50 will also receive an exclusive branded tote bag with an extra gift included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Founded in Salcombe in 1993, the spirit of the coast continues to be woven into every stitch at Crew Clothing, and the signature style comes in the form of timeless pieces for men, women and children. These include an array of styles including heritage rugby shirts, relaxed but smart tailoring and the perennial classic, the Breton stripe.

Crew Clothing is to open a new store at Brighton's Churchill Square. Picture: Crew Clothing

Starting its journey in the back of a windsurfing shop, Crew remains a supporter of British sport and is proud partner to England Red Roses, the Lawn Tennis Association, Henley Royal Regatta and Exeter Chiefs.

Crew’s head of retail south, Suzanne Wildley, said: “We’re delighted to be opening a new store in beautiful Brighton. Crew Clothing was born by the coast, and you can still see that coastal influence in our collections today. It therefore feels very fitting to be opening in Brighton, and we know there are already so many fans of the brand here.

“It’s also a homecoming for me. Brighton is my hometown and my career started in Churchill Square, so it feels coming like full circle to be back and opening a new Crew location here. The store should open just in time for our busiest sales period of the year, and we can’t wait to welcome shoppers through the door with our exciting opening offers.”