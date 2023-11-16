Ernest Jones in Chichester closed because of 'economic pressure' says CEO

The shop in Chichester high street has officially closed this month.

The Ernest Jones on 30 East Street, Chichester abruptly closed, leaving a big building on Chichester’s high street empty. There were no warnings or messages from the chain to suggest they would close beforehand.

Signet Jewelers Ltd owns the brand and revealed in June 2023 that they would be closing some of their company’s physical locations.

Signet CEO Virginia C. Drosos said: “The locations being shuttered are ones “that are not meeting our expectations for productivity.

“As we look to the balance of the year, we’re leaning in to leverage our differentiated capabilities, widen our competitive advantages, and drive market share gains.

"We are proactively addressing the retail climate, leveraging our team’s agility and flexible operating model to raise our cost savings target.”