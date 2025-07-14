Family-owned party shop opens in East Wittering

Ballonatics, a party shop in West Sussex, has officially opened.

The official opening celebration took place on July 2, where free sweets were given away and large balloon decorations covered the new shop front.

Ballonatics is based in East Wittering, on 53 Stocks Lane.

They sell a wide selection of sweets, chocolate gifts, helium balloons and gifts. They also provide the rental of party signs for special occasions.

“It’s been really good so far – everyone in the community’s been really positive,” said Erin Mordue, owner of the new balloon and sweet shop near the school. “We get a lot of the school kids popping in after class for sweets, which is lovely to see.”

She described the opening event on July 2 as a warm and welcome chance to connect with curious locals. “It was great to finally open the doors and let people see what’s inside. So many neighbours had been walking past, wondering what was going on – it had just been an empty shell for a while. It was a nice chance to meet everyone properly.”

Balloonatics, Erin’s business, began during lockdown – a self-taught venture that has since grown. “I started balloon decorating during COVID, just teaching myself in lockdown,” she said. “That turned into a business, and from there we added event styling and prop hire. Now we’ve taken the next step with the shop – balloons, sweets, ice cream, drinks – the lot.”

She runs both the shop and her events work under the same brand but keeps things organised. “There’s one page for the shop side of things and one for all the balloon work,” she explained.

“It’s very much a family-run business,” she added. “We’ve really tried to make it a hub for the community – people pop in, have a chat, say hello. It’s a happy little place and there’s a real sense of local support. It makes me smile every time I go in.”