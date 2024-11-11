Feel-good shopping: Together Co’s Good Gift Guide gives back to Brighton and Hove community

Giving back to your community is now even easier with the launch of loneliness charity Together Co’s Good Gift Guide. The new venture is a great way for people to shop local while supporting people in Brighton and Hove who are lonely or socially isolated.

Twelve businesses have signed up to be part of the Good Gift Guide, which creates a circular economy by supporting Sussex-based enterprises.

Each business has chosen an item which would make a lovely gift for someone, and a percentage of every product sold will be donated to Together Co.

This means that anyone who buys from the Good Gift Guide will not only be supporting local businesses but helping thousands of people across the city who are referred to Together Co’s befriending and social prescribing services every year.

Businesses signed up to the Good Gift Guide include Soctopus and Posh Totty Designs, who have created special Together Co socks and a necklace featuring the murmuration over the West Pier and Brighton Palace Pier, Devil’s Dyke Distillery, family-run Greek restaurant Nostos Hove, natural skincare company Olive & Joyce and vegan and vegetarian cafe Hello My Moon.

Mand Almandil, co-owner of Hello My Moon said: “My experiences as a migrant, and Catherine, my wife's, as a paramedic brings a natural synergy to working alongside TogetherCo. We realise just how important community and belonging is.”

Emily Farthing, owner of Olive & Joyce, said: “As a single parent I have experienced isolation and loneliness. I believe that no one should ever feel or be alone, that’s why we are donating 50% of each sale to help support such a beautiful and caring charity.”

Gavin Stewart, CEO, Brighton Business Improvement District (BID), said: “The impact of loneliness is hugely life-limiting in so many ways – and especially at this time of year.

“We are proud to be working with Together Co and our Brilliant Brighton businesses to help break that cycle and support people across the city to engage with the wider world and lead better, more fulfilling lives.” April Baker, CEO of Together Co, said: “We wanted to create something which not only promotes the vibrant local businesses we have in the city, but also to work with people who align with our values.

“We are so excited to launch the Good Gift Guide and to tell everyone about the brilliant companies involved. We are grateful to them for their generosity in donating a percentage of the products they sell, and for believing in what we do.

“Everything we raise goes directly to helping people in Brighton and Hove who are lonely and isolated. Last year our volunteers provided more than 14,000 hours of support across the city, and we could not do that work without fundraising.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved. The Good Gift Guide is something we hope to continue for years to come so please visit the website and have look around.”

More businesses will be joining the Good Gift Guide in the new year, if you would like to be involved, please email [email protected].

The Good Gift Guide can be found at https://togetherco.org.uk/good-gift-guide