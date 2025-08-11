Go On the Wild Side at County Mall – Free animal adventures for families this summer

Crafts, cupcakes, and creatures big and small, the summer fun isn’t over yet in Crawley. The summer holidays are in full swing at County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley, as On the Wild Side brings a roar of excitement for families throughout August. With free animal-themed crafts and activities already delighting local children since the end of July, there’s still a packed programme to enjoy every Wednesday and Saturday until August 30.

Perfect for ages three and up, these bookable sessions are always popular and tend to get snapped up quickly. However, families are encouraged to drop in on the day, as spaces often become available due to cancellations or no-shows. On special interactive days, children can also enjoy hands-on animal adventures that truly bring the wild to life.

Families can also take part in the Wild Animal Trail, running daily until August 30, where they can discover fascinating facts about exotic creatures around the centre for the chance to win a Family Ticket for a Year to Tilgate Zoo.

There is still plenty to look forward to. This Wednesday, August 13, children can decorate their own adorable elephant cupcakes, complete with icing ears and trunks. On Saturday, August 16, creativity will reach new heights with a giraffe wooden spoon craft, followed by interactive giraffe-themed activities.

The fun continues Wednesday, August 20 with colourful recycled roll toucan making and tropical bird games, before a sweet Saturday treat on August 23 when children can design and decorate their very own lion face cookies.

On Wednesday, August 27, families can create jungle-inspired wooden wind chimes to take home, and the summer will close on Saturday, August 30 with tiger hand puppet making and interactive storytelling to bring those puppets to life.

Simon Cuckow, Centre Manager at County Mall, commented:

"The atmosphere in the centre has been fantastic so far. It’s wonderful seeing children’s imaginations run wild as they create and play. These activities are completely free, so it’s a great way for families to enjoy the summer together without breaking the bank. We’ve still got plenty of exciting sessions left this month, so we’d love to see as many families as possible join in the fun."

Oakley age 3 - At County Mall's On the Wild Side event

On the Wild Side runs every Wednesday and Saturday until August 30. All events can be booked via the centre’s website.

For more information, follow the centre’s live updates on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.