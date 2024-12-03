Heathfield Late Night Shopping was a great success

Heathfield shops certainly pulled out all the stops for Christmas, both in terms of windows and the goods they sell. mas.

High street favourite Cuculo (which was packed out on Light Up Night) gives you a wide choice of edible Continental delicacies,; apart from their ranges of cold meats and cheeses, they are now selling Panettones, authentic Turkish Delight, dangerously tempting liqueur chocolates and French Marrons Glaces.

By the way, while you are card hunting, note that Gemini Cards also sell Belgian chocolates.

The festive vibe continues with Leppards the butchers offering a brace of local pheasant for£7.99 and pheasant parcels stuffed with wild boar and apple for £2.99each.

Bruce's Antique Window.

How could we live without the amazing greengrocer Jasons?

They will be selling those delicious orangey/pink Cyprus potatoes when the season starts soon but in the meantime you can find chestnuts to roast, local Cox's apples and fresh pomegranates.

Trading 4U is well into Christmas mode with every decoration under the sun plus a host of apparatus such as yard brooms and snow shovels to cope with storm debris.

Do you a 'favourite' neighbour? What about buying their young teen a full drum kit?

Vintage Silks. Kayla

Can't afford it? Take a look in the window of Sing to the Moon.

Just a word too about High Street window winner, Kit Wilson. A talented volunteer has painted two images of a sad dog and cat awaiting rescue.

Follow the story from left to right and you come across an image of happy, plump pets receiving gifts from Father Christmas. Clever stuff.

