Hove: George Street shops announce closures, includes cafe and clothing store

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 8th Sep 2024, 08:56 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2024, 09:10 BST
Two shops in George Street have revealed that they are closing their doors.

Here are the shops closing in George Street.

Rock Lobster in George Street was a boutique clothing shop which sold a range of Italian clothes and accessories. The shop has now closed its doors.

The message of thanks from the Rock Lobster team to shoppers.

This notice on the former Papaya Thai Cafe revealed that there will be a new Korean restaurant in its place.

What was once Papaya Thai Cafe has closed. They say that there will be a new Korean restaurant in its place.

