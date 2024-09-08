Hove: George Street shops announce closures, includes cafe and clothing store

1. George Street shop closures
Rock Lobster in George Street was a boutique clothing shop which sold a range of Italian clothes and accessories. The shop has now closed its doors. Photo: Henry Bryant
2. George Street shop closures
The message of thanks from the Rock Lobster team to shoppers. Photo: Henry Bryant
3. George Street shop closures
This notice on the former Papaya Thai Cafe revealed that there will be a new Korean restaurant in its place. Photo: Henry Bryant
4. Shop closures in George Street
What was once Papaya Thai Cafe has closed. They say that there will be a new Korean restaurant in its place. Photo: Henry Bryant
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.