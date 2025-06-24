True Blue Precinct, off Wick Street in Wick, has become the go-to destination for delicious cakes, flowers, haircuts and blinds, thanks to the long-standing businesses that now occupy the six units.

Wick has a wonderful community spirit and the businesses thrive on being local, all supporting each other.

BakeAway at Unit 1 was opened by Sophie McGee in August last year and the sandwich shop has proved extremely popular, with its range of sandwiches, paninis and toasties, jacket potatoes and delicious cakes.

Born and bred in Littlehampton, Sophie took over the premises of Wick Television and has set up tables and chairs out the front, so people can relax with their food and drink, as well as offering a takeaway service.

The Flower Shop is at Unit 2, a shop which has always been a florist since the precinct was built, first opening as Floral Season in June 1975.

Michelle Bly has worked at The Flower Shop for 33 years, having started as a YT student at the age of 16, and she has been the owner for 18 years.

She said: "Our shop has always been a florist shop. As I have also lived in Wick for 50 years, I can only think of a few other shops that have been the same type of shop for so long. I also feel very proud that no one else in the shop's history has been there as long as me.

"I am still extremely passionate about flowers and the floristry industry. It is tough being an independent trader but we have so much to offer, our products are exclusive to us and we pride ourselves on providing a professional and friendly service, going the extra mile wherever we can."

Sweeney Rob's is at Unit 3, a barber shop that recently celebrated ten years in the precinct. Rob says he wouldn't be there today without the continued support of their customers.

The other three units, 4 to 6, are occupied by Littlehampton Blinds, a firm that has also been in the precinct for ten years.

The state-of-the-art showroom features awnings from Markilux and Luxaflex, alongside shutters, blinds, curtains and garage doors.

Will Standing, who has been helping customers to transform their homes for more than 20 years, said: "We focus on premium products but we also cater for the everyday. We don't shy away from things, we take on projects that others would shy away from."

The True Blue pub that was next door was demolished in September 2009, having sat empty for more than a year.

The owners, Unique Pub Properties, part of Enterprise Inns, had extensively advertised the pub as an ongoing business but the only interest in the building had been to create homes.

